Vikings & TE T.J. Hockenson Still Far Apart In Extension Talks

According to Dianna Russini, the Vikings and TE T.J. Hockenson remain far apart in extension talks.

Russini says Hockenson is looking to reset the tight end market after a career year, which is currently paced by Giants TE Darren Waller ($17 million a year) and 49ers TE George Kittle ($15 million a year).

Hockenson has missed quite a bit of time this training camp, first with an ear infection and most recently with lower back stiffness. It’s possible his contract talks could be impacting his availability as well.

He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Hockenson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Hockenson appeared in seven games for the Lions and 10 games for the Vikings. He recorded 86 receptions on 129 targets for 914 yards and six touchdowns.

