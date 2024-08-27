Vikings Trim Roster To 53, Cut S Lewis Cine

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Minnesota Vikings finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. 

The list of cuts includes:

  1. S Lewis Cine 
  2. RB Kene Nwangwu 
  3. CB Nahshon Wright 
  4. OLB Andre Carter II 
  5. OL Henry Byrd 
  6. G Tyrese Robinson 
  7. WR Lucky Jackson 
  8. WR Jeshaun Jones 
  9. WR Thayer Thomas 
  10. DL Jaquelin Roy 
  11. LB Dallas Gant 
  12. OLB Bo Richter 
  13. TE N’Keal Harry 
  14. CB Duke Shelley 
  15. RB Myles Gaskin 
  16. DB Bobby McCain 
  17. DL James Lynch 
  18. TE Robert Tonyan 
  19. DL Jonah Williams 
  20. WR Malik Knowles (injured 

Minnesota also placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on season-ending injured reserve. Minnesota also placed OLB Gabriel Murphy and G Dalton Risner on IR, but both can return after four games. 

Cine, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. 

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that includes a $5,539,382. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Cine appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.

During his college career at Georgia, Cine appeared in 39 games and recorded 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.

