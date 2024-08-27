Vikings Trim Roster To 53, Cut S Lewis Cine

The Minnesota Vikings finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

#Vikings announce roster moves to get to initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 27, 2024

The list of cuts includes:

Minnesota also placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on season-ending injured reserve. Minnesota also placed OLB Gabriel Murphy and G Dalton Risner on IR, but both can return after four games.

Cine, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that includes a $5,539,382. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Cine appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.

During his college career at Georgia, Cine appeared in 39 games and recorded 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.