Vikings Waive CB Dylan Mabin & WR Warren Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have waived CB Dylan Mabin and WR Warren Jackson as they begin to trim down their roster ahead of the 2021 season.

The #Vikings have waived WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 22, 2021

Mabin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Fordham back in April of last year. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders.

Unfortunately, Mabin was waived coming out of the preseason. The Raiders did, however, re-signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2020 and once again found a spot on the practice squad.

During his college career at Fordham, Mabin recorded 149 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and 40 passes defended over the course of four seasons and 42 games.