Vikings Waive G Dru Samia From Injured Reserve With Settlement

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings waived G Dru Samia from their injured reserve with a settlement.
Minnesota confirmed that they’ve waived Samia:
G Dru Samia has been waived/injury settlement.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 8, 2021
Samia, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.25 million contract.
In 2020, Samia appeared in 13 games for the Vikings, making four starts for them at guard.
