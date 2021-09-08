Vikings Waive G Dru Samia From Injured Reserve With Settlement

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings waived G Dru Samia from their injured reserve with a settlement. 

Minnesota confirmed that they’ve waived Samia:

Samia, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.25 million contract.

In 2020, Samia appeared in 13 games for the Vikings, making four starts for them at guard.

 

 

