Vikings Waive G Dru Samia With Injury Designation, Cut G Dakota Dozier

According to Ben Goessling, the Vikings are waiving G Dru Samia with an injury designation.
Goessling says he was told Samia suffered a fairly serious hamstring injury.
If he passes through waivers unclaimed, Samia would revert to injured reserve. Minnesota will likely cut him with a settlement at some point.
Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are also releasing veteran G Dakota Dozier with the plan to bring him back on the practice squad initially.
Samia, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.25 million contract.
In 2020, Samia appeared in 13 games for the Vikings, making four starts for them at guard.
Dozier, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,520,584 contract with the Jets before returning to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.907 million.
Dozier later signed on with the Vikings in 2019 and returned to Minnesota last year on another one-year contract.
He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before re-signing with Minnesota.
In 2020, Dozier appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and made 16 starts for them.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!