Vikings Waive RB A.J. Rose

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have waived RB A.J. Rose Jr. on Wednesday.
The #Vikings have signed WR Albert Wilson (@iThinkIsee12) and waived RB A.J. Rose Jr.
📰: https://t.co/32h0BM3W32 pic.twitter.com/rOSz5jEPh1
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 1, 2022
Rose, 24, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May of last year. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad.
The Vikings signed him to a futures deal back in January.
During his four-year college career, Rose recorded 341 run attempts for 1,971 yards (5.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 30 receptions for 233 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.
