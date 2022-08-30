Vikings Waiving QB Kellen Mond

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are waiving QB Kellen Mond on Tuesday as a part of roster cutdowns.

Mond was a third-round pick just last season but he has struggled to find his footing so far. Add in a new coaching staff and front office than the one that drafted him and there wasn’t much patience left for him.

Mond, 23, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and is the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.

In 2021, Mond appeared in one game for the Vikings and completed two of his three passing attempts for five yards.