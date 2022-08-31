Vikings Waiving WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are waiving WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

He was a fifth-round pick just last season but was made obsolete by the trade for WR Jalen Reagor, who will fill Smith-Marsette’s role as a fourth receiver and returner.

He’s the latest recent Vikings draft pick to be axed by the team, as they have a brand new coaching staff and front office in 2022.

Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $tk million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $825,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Smith-Marsette appeared in eight games for the Vikings and caught five passes on six targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns.