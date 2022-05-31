Vikings Working Out Free Agent WR Dede Westbrook

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are bringing in free agent WR Dede Westbrook for a workout on Tuesday. Westbrook previously signed with the Vikings during the 2021 offseason.

Rapoport mentions that a few other teams are also interested in Westbrook, who will likely sign with one in the coming days.

Westbrook, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $3,076,164, which included a signing bonus of $676,164.

Westbrook was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he eventually signed on with the Vikings.

In 2021, Westbrook appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and caught 10 for 68 yards. He also had 183 punt return yards for the team.

