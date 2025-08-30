Vikings WR Adam Thielen Agrees To Revised Contract

Per Tom Pelissero, veteran Vikings WR Adam Thielen has agreed to a revised contract with the team.

Pelissero adds that the deal will reduce Thielen’s salary by $2 million and remove $4 million in incentives. Thielen was willing to make this happen to ensure his return to the Vikings remained cap-friendly.

Thielen, 35, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and caught 48 passes for 615 yards receiving and five touchdowns.