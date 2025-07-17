Vikings WR Jordan Addison Takes Plea Deal In DUI Case

Vikings WR Jordan Addison was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving over the legal blood alcohol limit from an incident last July.

Addison’s lawyer, Tim Younger, released a lengthy statement on social media explaining that Addison has “decided to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense.”

Here’s the full statement his attorney posted on social media:

“Today, after careful consideration of the charges against him and all defenses, Jordan Addison decided to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense, commonly referred to as a ‘wet reckless.’ As a result, Mr. Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses after which we expect that his probation will be terminated early in six months. Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in MADD events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea understanding the ramifications of this decision. He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team.”

With his case concluding, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the NFL is now expected to give a ruling on its disciplinary actions.

Addison, 23, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

In 2024, Addison appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 63 receptions for 875 yards (13.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

