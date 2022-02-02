Vikings ‘Zeroing In’ On Rams OC Kevin O’Connell As Head Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are “zeroing in on” Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach.

Pelissero says that the deal can’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl.

Adam Schefter confirms that O’Connell has emerged as the favorite.

This comes shortly after the news that Jim Harbaugh will be returning to Michigan.

Here’s the entire list of candidates for the Vikings’ job:

Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Hiring)

(Hiring) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Finalist)

(Finalist) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Finalist)

(Finalist) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Withdrawn)

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.