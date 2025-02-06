Vote Totals For 2024 NFL Awards

Here are the vote totals for each of the notable 2024 NFL Awards announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors Show.
This year’s Associated Press voting included a point system based on first through fifth place votes. The point system is as follows:
- 1st place: 10 points
- 2nd place: 5
- 3rd: 3
- 4th: 2
- 5th: 1
Most Valuable Player:
- Josh Allen: 27-22-1-0-0: 383
- Lamar Jackson: 23-26-0-1-0: 362
- Saquon Barkley: 0-1-25-19-2: 120
- Joe Burrow: 0-1-15-10-12: 82
- Jared Goff: 0-0-6-5-19: 47
- Patrick Mahomes: 0-0-3-8-6: 31
- Ja’Marr Chase: 0-0-0-2-2: 6
- Sam Darnold: 0-0-0-0-3: 3
- Jayden Daniels: 0-0-0-2-4: 8
- Baker Mayfield: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Justin Herbert: 0-0-0-3-0: 6
Comeback Player of the Year:
- Joe Burrow 31-9-3-2-2: 370
- J.K. Dobbins 3-22-14-6-1: 195
- Sam Darnold 8-2-3-1-1: 102
- Damar Hamlin 3-6-4-5-4: 86
- Christian Gonzalez 2-3-7-6-1: 69
- Tim Patrick 3-1-3-8-7: 67
- Aaron Rodgers 0-1-2-8-3: 30
- Nick Chubb 0-1-7-0-2: 28
- Cameron Heyward 0-2-0-4-6: 24
- Kyler Murray 0-1-2-4-2: 21
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson 0-0-1-0-5: 8
- Kirk Cousins 0-0-0-2-4: 8
- Justin Herbert 0-0-1-1-2: 7
- Saquon Barkley 0-1-0-0-0: 5
- Russell Wilson 0-1-0-0-0: 5
- Tony Jefferson 0-0-1-0-1: 4
- Nakobe Dean 0-0-1-0-0: 3
- Zach Ertz 0-0-1-0-0: 3
- Dre Greenlaw 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Jonathan Taylor 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Jameson Williams 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Cam Akers 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Mark Andrews 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- T.J. Hockenson 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Jack Conklin 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Marlon Humphrey 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Anthony Richardson 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Offensive Player of the Year:
- Saquon Barkley 35-8-3-3-1: 406
- Lamar Jackson 12-7-5-5-3: 183
- Ja’Marr Chase 0-25-8-10-2: 171
- Derrick Henry 1-2-18-4-10: 92
- Joe Burrow 1-5-8-7-5: 78
- Josh Allen 1-2-5-2-9: 48
- Justin Jefferson 0-0-2-9-3: 27
- Jahmyr Gibbs 0-1-0-6-4: 21
- Jared Goff 0-0-1-1-0: 5
- Joe Thuney 0-0-0-2-0: 4
- Josh Jacobs 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- George Kittle 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Baker Mayfield 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Amon-Ra St. Brown 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Penei Sewell 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Kyren Williams 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Jayden Daniels 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Patrick Mahomes 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Jordan Mailata 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Defensive Player of the Year:
- Patrick Surtain II 26-11-2-4-1: 330
- Trey Hendrickson 11-10-9-8-2: 205
- Myles Garrett 5-11-12-8-5: 162
- T.J. Watt 3-7-8-11-3: 114
- Zack Baun 2-2-6-5-5: 63
- Kerby Joseph 1-3-6-4-9: 60
- Andrew Van Ginkel 1-1-0-1-4: 21
- Xavier McKinney 0-2-1-1-2: 17
- Kyle Hamilton 0-2-1-0-3: 16
- Nik Bonitto 0-0-2-2-6: 16
- Jonathan Greenard 1-0-0-0-0: 10
- Jalen Carter 0-0-2-0-1: 7
- Cameron Heyward 0-1-0-0-1: 6
- Leonard Williams 0-0-0-1-2: 4
- Will Anderson 0-0-1-0-0: 3
- Zach Allen 0-0-0-1-1: 3
- Zaire Franklin 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Micah Parsons 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Derek Stingley 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Bobby Wagner 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Chris Jones 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Christian Benford 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Danielle Hunter 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Trent McDuffie 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Offensive Rookie of the Year:
- Jayden Daniels: 49-1-0-0-0: 495
- Brock Bowers: 1-32-11-5-1: 214
- Bo Nix: 0-15-21-7-1: 153
- Brian Thomas: 0-2-8-15-18: 82
- Malik Nabers: 0-0-4-13-13: 51
- Bucky Irving: 0-0-1-8-12: 31
- Drake Maye: 0-0-3-0-0: 9 Joe Alt 0-0-2-0-2: 8
- Ladd McConkey: 0-0-0-2-1: 5
- Caleb Williams: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Defensive Rookie of the Year:
- Jared Verse: 37-10-2-0-1: 427
- Quinyon Mitchell: 9-23-10-1-2: 239
- Braden Fiske: 1-5-11-11-6: 96
- Cooper DeJean: 0-5-14-8-8: 91
- Chop Robinson: 0-4-6-16-5: 75
- Edgerrin Cooper: 0-1-3-4-8: 30
- Tarheeb Still: 1-0-3-2-4: 27
- Calen Bullock: 1-0-0-2-3: 17
- Mike Sainristil: 1-0-0-0-4: 14
- Kamari Lassiter: 0-1-0-2-4: 13
- Nate Wiggins: 0-0-0-3-1: 7
- T’Vondre Sweat: 0-1-0-0-0: 5
- Laiatu Latu: 0-0-1-0-2: 5
- Malik Mustapha: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
- Terrion Arnold: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Tykee Smith: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Coach of the Year:
- Kevin O’Connell: 25-18-7-0-0: 361
- Dan Campbell: 19-10-8-8-3: 283
- Andy Reid: 4-8-9-4-4: 119
- Sean Payton: 1-2-10-5-11: 71
- Dan Quinn: 1-6-7-8-8: 85
- Jim Harbaugh: 0-3-3-12-11: 59
- Sean McDermott: 0-3-1-5-4: 32
- Mike Tomlin: 0-0-3-3-1: 16
- Sean McVay: 0-0-1-1-4: 9
- Matt LaFleur: 0-0-1-2-0: 7
- Todd Bowles: 0-0-0-1-1: 3
- Nick Sirianni: 0-0-0-0-3: 3
- John Harbaugh: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Assistant Coach of the Year:
- Ben Johnson: 29-12-4-1-0: 364
- Brian Flores: 3-13-12-4-4: 143
- Aaron Glenn: 6-3-7-4-6: 110
- Vic Fangio: 3-9-4-8-6: 109
- Joe Brady: 2-5-3-7-5: 73
- Liam Coen: 2-4-5-4-6: 69
- Steve Spagnuolo: 2-1-0-5-4: 39
- Todd Monken: 1-0-4-6-3: 37
- Kliff Kingsbury: 1-1-2-5-1: 32
- Jesse Minter: 0-2-5-0-2: 27
- Vance Joseph: 0-0-3-4-5: 22
- Jeff Stoutland: 1-0-1-1-2: 17
- Anthony Weaver : 0-0-0-1-1: 3
- Danny Smith: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
- Nick Rallis: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Arthur Smith: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
- Alex Van Pelt: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
