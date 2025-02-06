Vote Totals For 2024 NFL Awards

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here are the vote totals for each of the notable 2024 NFL Awards announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors Show.

NFL Honors

This year’s Associated Press voting included a point system based on first through fifth place votes. The point system is as follows:

  • 1st place: 10 points
  • 2nd place: 5
  • 3rd: 3
  • 4th: 2
  • 5th: 1

Most Valuable Player:

Comeback Player of the Year:

Offensive Player of the Year:

Defensive Player of the Year:

Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Defensive Rookie of the Year:

Coach of the Year:

  • Kevin O’Connell: 25-18-7-0-0: 361
  • Dan Campbell: 19-10-8-8-3: 283
  • Andy Reid: 4-8-9-4-4: 119
  • Sean Payton: 1-2-10-5-11: 71
  • Dan Quinn: 1-6-7-8-8: 85
  • Jim Harbaugh: 0-3-3-12-11: 59
  • Sean McDermott: 0-3-1-5-4: 32
  • Mike Tomlin: 0-0-3-3-1: 16
  • Sean McVay: 0-0-1-1-4: 9
  • Matt LaFleur: 0-0-1-2-0: 7
  • Todd Bowles: 0-0-0-1-1: 3
  • Nick Sirianni: 0-0-0-0-3: 3
  • John Harbaugh: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
 

Assistant Coach of the Year:

  • Ben Johnson: 29-12-4-1-0: 364
  • Brian Flores: 3-13-12-4-4: 143
  • Aaron Glenn: 6-3-7-4-6: 110
  • Vic Fangio: 3-9-4-8-6: 109
  • Joe Brady: 2-5-3-7-5: 73
  • Liam Coen: 2-4-5-4-6: 69
  • Steve Spagnuolo: 2-1-0-5-4: 39
  • Todd Monken: 1-0-4-6-3: 37
  • Kliff Kingsbury: 1-1-2-5-1: 32
  • Jesse Minter: 0-2-5-0-2: 27
  • Vance Joseph: 0-0-3-4-5: 22
  • Jeff Stoutland: 1-0-1-1-2: 17
  • Anthony Weaver : 0-0-0-1-1: 3
  • Danny Smith: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
  • Nick Rallis: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
  • Arthur Smith: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
  • Alex Van Pelt: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

 

