Vote Totals For 2024 NFL Awards

Here are the vote totals for each of the notable 2024 NFL Awards announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors Show.

This year’s Associated Press voting included a point system based on first through fifth place votes. The point system is as follows:

1st place: 10 points

2nd place: 5

3rd: 3

4th: 2

5th: 1

Most Valuable Player:

Comeback Player of the Year:

Offensive Player of the Year:

Defensive Player of the Year:

Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Defensive Rookie of the Year:

Coach of the Year:

Kevin O’Connel l: 25-18-7-0-0: 361

Dan Campbell : 19-10-8-8-3: 283

: 19-10-8-8-3: 283 Andy Reid : 4-8-9-4-4: 119

: 4-8-9-4-4: 119 Sean Payton : 1-2-10-5-11: 71

: 1-2-10-5-11: 71 Dan Quinn : 1-6-7-8-8: 85

: 1-6-7-8-8: 85 Jim Harbaugh : 0-3-3-12-11: 59

: 0-3-3-12-11: 59 Sean McDermott : 0-3-1-5-4: 32

: 0-3-1-5-4: 32 Mike Tomlin : 0-0-3-3-1: 16

: 0-0-3-3-1: 16 Sean McVay : 0-0-1-1-4: 9

: 0-0-1-1-4: 9 Matt LaFleur : 0-0-1-2-0: 7

: 0-0-1-2-0: 7 Todd Bowles : 0-0-0-1-1: 3

: 0-0-0-1-1: 3 Nick Sirianni : 0-0-0-0-3: 3

: 0-0-0-0-3: 3 John Harbaugh: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Assistant Coach of the Year:

Ben Johnson : 29-12-4-1-0: 364

: 29-12-4-1-0: 364 Brian Flores : 3-13-12-4-4: 143

: 3-13-12-4-4: 143 Aaron Glenn : 6-3-7-4-6: 110

: 6-3-7-4-6: 110 Vic Fangio : 3-9-4-8-6: 109

: 3-9-4-8-6: 109 Joe Brady : 2-5-3-7-5: 73

: 2-5-3-7-5: 73 Liam Coen : 2-4-5-4-6: 69

: 2-4-5-4-6: 69 Steve Spagnuolo : 2-1-0-5-4: 39

: 2-1-0-5-4: 39 Todd Monken : 1-0-4-6-3: 37

: 1-0-4-6-3: 37 Kliff Kingsbury : 1-1-2-5-1: 32

: 1-1-2-5-1: 32 Jesse Minter : 0-2-5-0-2: 27

: 0-2-5-0-2: 27 Vance Joseph : 0-0-3-4-5: 22

: 0-0-3-4-5: 22 Jeff Stoutland : 1-0-1-1-2: 17

: 1-0-1-1-2: 17 Anthony Weaver : 0-0-0-1-1: 3

: 0-0-0-1-1: 3 Danny Smith : 0-0-0-0-2: 2

: 0-0-0-0-2: 2 Nick Rallis : 0-0-0-0-1: 1

: 0-0-0-0-1: 1 Arthur Smith : 0-0-0-0-1: 1

: 0-0-0-0-1: 1 Alex Van Pelt: 0-0-0-0-1: 1