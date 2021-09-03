Washigton Sign K Eddy Pineiro To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced that they signed K Eddy Pineiro to their practice squad on Friday.

Washington’s practice squad now consists of:

DT Daniel Wise DL William Bradley-King DL Gabe Wright DE Bunmi Rotimi OT David Steinmetz LB Jordan Kunaszyk OL Wes Martin WR Antonio Gandy-Golden LB Jared Norris C Keith Ismael CB Danny Johnson S Jeremy Reaves C Jon Toth OL Bean Benzschawel K Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury.

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but was cut in recent weeks.

In 2019, Pineiro appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made 23-28 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and converted 27-29 extra points.