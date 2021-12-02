Washington Activates DB Darryl Roberts From IR

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that they’ve activated DB Darryl Roberts from injured reserve.

Other moves from Washington:

Washington placed CB Benjamin St-Juste on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Washington signed FB Alex Armah to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Roberts, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He was waived with an injury designation in 2016 and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Jets in 2018 but was cut loose with two years left on his deal. The Lions signed him in April of last year but he finished the season on the injured reserve.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with Washington.

In 2020, Roberts appeared in 11 games and recorded 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and six pass defenses.