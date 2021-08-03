Washington Activates OT Cornelius Lucas From COVID-19 List

The Washington Football team announced it activated OT Cornelius Lucas off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The following player has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

T Cornelius Lucas — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 3, 2021

Lucas, 30, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2014. He made the 53-man roster in each year of his three-year, $1,550,000 contract with the Lions.

Lucas returned to the Lions on a restricted deal for the 2017 season, but was among the team’s final roster cuts. The Rams signed him to a contract a few weeks into the regular season and brought him back on a new deal in 2018.

The Rams cut Lucas coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of the Saints’ roster in 2018 before eventually joining the Bears in 2019.

Last offseason, Lucas signed a two-year, $3.8 million deal with Washington.

In 2020, Lucas appeared in 14 games for Washington, making eight starts.