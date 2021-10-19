Washington Add K Chris Blewitt and LB De’Jon Harris To PS

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Washington Football Team announced it has re-signed K Chris Blewitt and signed LB De’Jon Harris to their practice squad.

They also released WR Kelvin Harmon and S Cole Luke. Their practice squad now includes:

  1. DT Daniel Wise
  2. DL William Bradley-King
  3. DE Bunmi Rotimi
  4. OT David Steinmetz
  5. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  6. C Keith Ismael
  7. S Jeremy Reaves
  8. OL Bean Benzschawel
  9. RB Jonathan Williams
  10. QB Kyle Shurmur
  11. WR Marken Michel
  12. G Nolan Laufenberg
  13. DT T.Y. McGill
  14. WR Damion Willis
  15. K Chris Blewitt
  16. LB De’Jon Harris

Blewitt wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2017 and later caught on with the Bears as one of several kickers competing to replace K Cody Parkey.

Blewitt was later let go by the Bears and last worked out for the Jets back in August. He also had a brief stint on Washington’s practice squad earlier this month.

During his four-year college career at Pittsburgh, Blewitt converted 55 of 79 field-goal attempts (69.6 percent) to go along with 198 of 204 extra-point tries (97.1 percent) over the course of four seasons and 52 games.

