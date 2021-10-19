Washington Add K Chris Blewitt and LB De’Jon Harris To PS

The Washington Football Team announced it has re-signed K Chris Blewitt and signed LB De’Jon Harris to their practice squad.

They also released WR Kelvin Harmon and S Cole Luke. Their practice squad now includes:

Blewitt wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2017 and later caught on with the Bears as one of several kickers competing to replace K Cody Parkey.

Blewitt was later let go by the Bears and last worked out for the Jets back in August. He also had a brief stint on Washington’s practice squad earlier this month.

During his four-year college career at Pittsburgh, Blewitt converted 55 of 79 field-goal attempts (69.6 percent) to go along with 198 of 204 extra-point tries (97.1 percent) over the course of four seasons and 52 games.