Washington Add K Chris Blewitt and LB De’Jon Harris To PS

The Washington Football Team announced it has re-signed K Chris Blewitt and signed LB De’Jon Harris to their practice squad.
They also released WR Kelvin Harmon and S Cole Luke. Their practice squad now includes:
- DT Daniel Wise
- DL William Bradley-King
- DE Bunmi Rotimi
- OT David Steinmetz
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- C Keith Ismael
- S Jeremy Reaves
- OL Bean Benzschawel
- RB Jonathan Williams
- QB Kyle Shurmur
- WR Marken Michel
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- DT T.Y. McGill
- WR Damion Willis
- K Chris Blewitt
- LB De’Jon Harris
Blewitt wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2017 and later caught on with the Bears as one of several kickers competing to replace K Cody Parkey.
Blewitt was later let go by the Bears and last worked out for the Jets back in August. He also had a brief stint on Washington’s practice squad earlier this month.
During his four-year college career at Pittsburgh, Blewitt converted 55 of 79 field-goal attempts (69.6 percent) to go along with 198 of 204 extra-point tries (97.1 percent) over the course of four seasons and 52 games.
