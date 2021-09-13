Washington Adds QB Kyle Shurmur To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced they signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the team’s practice squad.

This signing comes after Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with a right hip injury.

Washington’s practice squad currently includes:

Shurmur, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs re-signed Shurmur to their practice squad. He was on and off of their active roster in 2019 before being waived in April of 2020.

Shurmur had a brief stint with the Broncos’ practice squad last season before signing on with the Bengals’ practice squad in December.

Cincinnati signed Shurmur to a futures contract in January, but the team released him during final cuts last month.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Shurmur threw for 8,865 yards while completing 57.1 percent of his passes to go along with 64 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 44 games.