Washington Announces Six Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced on Saturday that they have placed TE Ricky Seals-Jones on injured reserve and LB Jordan Kunaszyk on the COVID-19 list.

Roster Moves: Additionally: TE Sammis Reyes has been downgraded to OUT. pic.twitter.com/mecm5CQqoP — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 8, 2022

Additionally, the team has signed DE William Bradley-King and S Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad and elevated FB Alex Armah and TE Temarrick Hemingway for Week 18.

Seals-Jones, 26, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2017. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the team’s practice squad.

Seals-Jones returned to Arizona in 2019 on an exclusive rights deal, but was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Browns. Cleveland declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2020 and he eventually signed on with the Chiefs.

In 2021, Seals-Jones appeared in 11 games for Washington and caught 30 passes for 271 yards (9 YPC) and two touchdowns.