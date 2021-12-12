Washington C Tyler Larsen Suffers Achilles’ Injury

Washington C Tyler Larsen was quickly ruled out with an Achilles’ injury and was carted off the field on Sunday against the Cowboys. Dr. David J. Chao believes that Larsen appeared to tear his left Achilles’ tendon on a play in the fourth quarter.

QB Taylor Heinicke (knee) is questionable to return

C Tyler Larsen (Achilles) is OUT — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021

You can expect Washington to place Larsen on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him with another player on the main roster, as he will likely require season-ending surgery.

Larsen, 30, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Miami before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

After a year with the Redskins, Larsen signed a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2016 season and he returned to Carolina on exclusive rights deals for two straight seasons.

Larsen then signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension that included $1.4 million guaranteed with the Panthers. He played out that contract before signing with Washington for a second time back in March.

In 2021, Larsen has appeared in eight games for Washington, making two starts at center.