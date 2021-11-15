Washington Confirms DE Chase Young Tore ACL

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Washington HC Ron Rivera confirmed that DE Chase Young suffered a torn ACL, per JP Finlay

Chase Young

This will knock Young out for the rest of the 2021 season and could stretch into 2022, as the injury typically takes anywhere from 9-12 months. 

Expect Washington to place Young on injured reserve shortly. 

Young, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young has appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and one and a half sacks.

We will have more news on Young’s injury as it becomes available.

