Washington Confirms DE Chase Young Tore ACL

Washington HC Ron Rivera confirmed that DE Chase Young suffered a torn ACL, per JP Finlay.

This will knock Young out for the rest of the 2021 season and could stretch into 2022, as the injury typically takes anywhere from 9-12 months.

Expect Washington to place Young on injured reserve shortly.

Young, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young has appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and one and a half sacks.

We will have more news on Young’s injury as it becomes available.