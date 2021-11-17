Washington Designating CB Darryl Roberts To Return From IR

The Washington Football Team announced that CB Darryl Roberts has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Darryl Roberts returns to practice today. The team has 21 days to move him to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/981GtpueaC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Roberts to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Roberts, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He was waived with an injury designation in 2016 and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Jets in 2018 but was cut loose with two years left on his deal. The Lions signed him in April of last year but he finished the season on the injured reserve.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with Washington.

In 2020, Roberts appeared in 11 games and recorded 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and six pass defenses.