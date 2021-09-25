Washington Elevating DT Daniel Wise For Week 3

The Washington Football Team is elevating DT Daniel Wise for their Week 3 matchup with the Bills. It was earlier announced that DT Matthew Ioannidis would be out for the game.

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following player from the practice squad: DT Daniel Wise



The Washington Football Team has also downgraded the following player from questionable to out for the team’s Week 3 contest against the Buffalo Bills: DT Matt Ioannidis — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) September 25, 2021

Wise, 25, went undrafted out of Kansas back in 2019 before catching on with the Dallas Cowboys. He bounced on and off the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team before being waived in 2020.

He later signed with the Cardinals practice squad but was let go just six days later. Wise then signed a futures deal with Washington back in January but did not make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the team’s practice squad the day after being released

Wise, the younger brother of Patriots’ DE Deatrich Wise, is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.