Washington Elevating WR Antonio Gandy-Golden & T David Steinmetz

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Washington Football Team announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and T David Steinmetz ahead of Week 6.

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Washington.

However, Washington released Gandy-Golden coming out of the preseason this past August and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Gandy-Golden has appeared in one game for Washington and is yet to record any statistics.

