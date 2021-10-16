Washington Elevating WR Antonio Gandy-Golden & T David Steinmetz

The Washington Football Team announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and T David Steinmetz ahead of Week 6.

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:



WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

T David Steinmetz — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 16, 2021

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Washington.

However, Washington released Gandy-Golden coming out of the preseason this past August and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Gandy-Golden has appeared in one game for Washington and is yet to record any statistics.