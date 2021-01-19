Washington Finalizing Deal With Marty Hurney As Next GM

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team is finalizing a deal with Marty Hurney to be their next general manager.

This should come as no big surprise, as Hurney has been linked to Washington and a reunion with HC Ron Rivera since before he was fired from the Panthers.

Hurney, 63, joined the Panthers in 1998 as the director of football administration. He was promoted to general manager in 2002 and held that title until being fired in 2012. He returned on an interim basis in 2017 and was named the general manager again shortly after.

During his 14 years as the GM of the Panthers, Hurney’s teams have produced a record of 106-132 (44.5 percent), which including four playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl in 2003.