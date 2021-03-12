Washington G Brandon Scherff Officially Signs Franchise Tender

Washington G Brandon Scherff officially signed his franchise tag tender on Friday, according to Field Yates.

A second straight tag will cost Washington over $18 million fully guaranteed, but it will also buy them some additional time to work out a long-term extension before the July deadline.

Scherff, 29, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him last year.

In 2020, Scherff appeared in 13 games for Washington and making 13 starts for them at guard.