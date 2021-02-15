Washington Hires Chris Polian As Director Of Pro Personnel

The Washington Football Team has hired Chris Polian as its new director of pro personnel, per Tom Pelissero.

The team officially announced the move Monday morning.

Official. Washington Football Team names Chris Polian director of pro personnel pic.twitter.com/C7yHoSzv0P — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) February 15, 2021

Polian is the son of longtime NFL GM Bill Polian and becomes the latest experienced executive to join the Washington front office.

He got his start with his father working for the Panthers in 1994 and followed him when the elder Polian became the GM for the Colts. He held a few different roles in the Indianapolis front office, including director of pro scouting and assistant general manager.

Polian was promoted to vice president and general manager in 2009 and remained in the position until 2011 when he and his father were both fired. He was an executive scout with the Falcons in 2012.

He joined the Jaguars in 2013 and had been with the team until after the 2020 season.