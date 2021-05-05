Washington Hosting DE Jeremiah Valoaga For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Washington Football Team is scheduled to host DE Jeremiah Valoaga for a visit.

Valoaga was last with the Raiders. He opted out of the 2020 season in the high-risk category and was released this offseason.

Ben Standig reports Valoaga will participate in Washington’s rookie minicamp next week.

Valoaga, 26, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in May of 2017. He was on and off their practice squad before being cut loose coming out of the preseason in 2018.

From there, Valoaga had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the 49ers. The Raiders later claimed him off of waivers in December of 2019.

The Raiders brought Valoaga back in 2020 on a one-year exclusive rights deal. He opted out of the 2020 season under the high-risk category, though, and was waived in March.

In 2019, Valoaga appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded two total tackles, no sacks and a pass defended.