Washington Officially Places QB Ryan Fitzpatrick On IR, Sign LB Jared Norris From PS

The Washington Football Team announced it has officially placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve.

His spot on the active roster was filled by practice squad LB Jared Norris.

We have made the following roster moves:

-Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/Injured List.

-Signed LB Jared Norris from the practice squad — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 14, 2021

Fitzpatrick is expected to miss about six to eight weeks with a hip injury.

Taylor Heinicke took over for Fitzpatrick and will be their starter while he’s out.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before joining Washington this past March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Norris, 28, went undrafted out of Utah in 2016 before catching on with the Carolina Panthers. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2019 but was eventually waived.

He signed with Washington in 2020 but was waived and added to the practice squad. Norris appeared in two games for the team, playing primarily on special teams.

Norris re-signed with Washington in 202 and was waived at the end of August. He was then signed to the practice squad the following day.

In 2020, Norris appeared in 11 games for Washington and recorded three tackles.