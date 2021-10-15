Washington Place LB Jared Norris On Injured Reserve

The Washington Football Team announced that they are placing LB Jared Norris on the injured reserve.

Norris, 28, went undrafted out of Utah in 2016 before catching on with the Carolina Panthers. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2019 but was eventually waived.

He signed with Washington in 2020 but was waived and added to the practice squad. Norris appeared in two games for the team, playing primarily on special teams.

Norris re-signed with Washington in 202 and was waived at the end of August. He was then signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster this season.

In 2021, Norris has appeared in five games and recorded two tackles.