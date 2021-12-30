Washington Placing P Tress Way On COVID-19/Reserve List

The Washington Football Team announced on Thursday that they are placing P Tress Way on the COVID-19 reserve list.

P Tress Way has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list pic.twitter.com/VO94KwF0vl — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 30, 2021

Way, 31, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. He spent a year in Chicago before he was waived in August of 2014 and later claimed off of waivers by Washington.

Washington signed Way to a five-year, $9.4 million contract back in 2016. The team then signed him to another extension, this time for four years, back in 2019.

In 2021, Way has appeared in 14 games for Washington and totaled 2,656 punt yards on 54 attempts to go along with 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

We will have more news on Way as it becomes available.