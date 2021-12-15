Washington Placing QB Kyle Allen On COVID-19 List

According to Mike Garafolo, the Washington Football Team will place QB Kyle Allen on the COVID-19 list.

Garafolo adds starting QB Taylor Heinicke is still on track to play this week but he’s banged up.

Allen, 25, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in one game for Washington and completed four of nine passing attempts for 53 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed twice for 11 yards.