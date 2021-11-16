Washington Promoting DL Daniel Wise From PS

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Football Team is promoting DL Daniel Wise from the practice squad to the active roster.

Wise provides some more depth on the defensive line for the team after it’s been hit by injuries.

Wise, 25, went undrafted out of Kansas back in 2019 before catching on with the Dallas Cowboys. He bounced on and off the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team before being waived in 2020.

He later signed with the Cardinals practice squad but was let go just six days later. Wise then signed a futures deal with Washington back in January but did not make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the team’s practice squad the day after being released

Wise, the younger brother of Patriots’ DE Deatrich Wise, has appeared in one game for Washington this season but has not recorded a stat.