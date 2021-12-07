Washington Puts LB Khaleke Hudson On IR, Signs LB Milo Eifler From Dolphins PS

The Washington Football Team announced they placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve and signed LB Milo Eifler from the Dolphins practice squad.

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

LB Khaleke Hudson The Washington Football Team signed the following player from Miami’s practice squad:

LB Milo Eifler — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 7, 2021

Hudson will be out at least three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Hudson, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by the Washington Football Team in 2020, and he originally signed a four-year $3.6 million deal with the team.

In 2021, Hudson has appeared in 12 games for Washington, recording nine total tackles.