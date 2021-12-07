Washington Puts LB Khaleke Hudson On IR, Signs LB Milo Eifler From Dolphins PS

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Washington Football Team announced they placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve and signed LB Milo Eifler from the Dolphins practice squad.

Hudson will be out at least three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Hudson, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by the Washington Football Team in 2020, and he originally signed a four-year $3.6 million deal with the team.

In 2021, Hudson has appeared in 12 games for Washington, recording nine total tackles.

