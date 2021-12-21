Washington QBs Taylor Heinicke & Kyle Allen Fail To Clear COVID-19 Protocols, Team Starting Garrett Gilbert Tonight

According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Washington QBs Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were not able to test out of the COVID-19 protocols today.

That means Washington will be rolling with QB Garrett Gilbert, signed just last week, as their starter for Tuesday night’s game against the Eagles.

Heinicke, 28, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but wasn’t active for a single game.

The Vikings elected to waive Heinicke with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2017 before eventually cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Heinicke had brief stints with the Patriots and Texans before being claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on to Washington’s practice squad late in 2020. He signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension with Washington this offseason.

In 2021, Heinicke has appeared in 13 games for Washington and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,931 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 297 yards and one touchdown.