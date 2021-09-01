Washington Re-Signs LB David Mayo, Places S Darrick Forrest On IR

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that they’ve placed S Darrick Forrest on injured reserve and signed LB David Mayo.

We have made the following roster moves:

—Placed S Darrick Forrest on the Reserve/Injured List.

—Signed LB David Mayo. pic.twitter.com/yMQvVQnHDB — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 1, 2021

Mayo, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Panthers and signed with the 49ers in free agency.

San Francisco released Mayo during final roster cuts coming out of the 2019 preseason and he later signed a three-year, $8.4 million extension with the Giants last offseason.

New York released him back in March and he later signed on with Washington before being released yesterday.

In 2020, Mayo appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 26 tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.