Washington Releasing RB Lamar Miller, Activating WR Curtis Samuel

Adam Schefter reports that the Washington Football Team released RB Lamar Miller and is activating WR Curtis Samuel from the PUP list on Sunday.

Washington also waived WR Kelvin Harmon and DB Chris Miller.

Miller, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Miami before agreeing to a four-year, $26 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Texans back in 2016.

Miller made a base salary of $5.5 million for the 2019 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020 as he worked his way back from a torn ACL. The Bears signed Miller to their practice squad and he was later signed away by Washington.

In 2020, Miller played one game for the Bears and caught two passes for six yards.

Samuel, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington this offseason.

In 2020, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught 77 passes for 851 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 200 yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns.