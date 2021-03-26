Washington Signing CB Darryl Roberts

Ian Rapoport reports that Washington is signing free-agent CB Darryl Roberts to a contract on Friday.

The Washington Football Team confirmed they signed Roberts to a deal.

Welcome to the DMV, Darryl Roberts! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 26, 2021

Roberts, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He was waived with an injury designation in 2016 and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Jets in 2018 but was cut loose with two years left on his deal. The Lions signed him in April of last year but finished the season on the injured reserve. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Roberts appeared in 11 games and recorded 39 tackles,one tackle for loss, one interception, and six pass defenses.