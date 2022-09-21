Washington Signing DT Donovan Jeter To PS, Placing OL Nolan Laufenberg On Injured List

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they are signing DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad and are placing OL Nolan Laufenberg on the reserve/injured list.
We have made multiple roster moves:
–Signed DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad
–Placed OL Nolan Laufenberg on the Reserve/Practice Squad Injured List pic.twitter.com/4lSwBurOar
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 21, 2022
The following is an updated practice squad list for the Commanders:
- T Alex Akingbulu
- CB Troy Apke
- DT David Bada (international)
- DE William Bradley-King
- CB Corn Elder
- WR Alex Erickson
- LB Khaleke Hudson
- CB Danny Johnson
- G Nolan Laufenberg (injured)
- WR Kyric McGowan
- WR Marken Michel
- T Aaron Monteiro
- RB Jaret Patterson
- C Jon Toth
- LB De’Jon Harris
- G Wes Martin
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- DT Donovan Jeter
Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan.
He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad.
In 2022, Jeter has appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded no statistics.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!