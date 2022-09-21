Washington Signing DT Donovan Jeter To PS, Placing OL Nolan Laufenberg On Injured List

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they are signing DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad and are placing OL Nolan Laufenberg on the reserve/injured list.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Signed DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad

–Placed OL Nolan Laufenberg on the Reserve/Practice Squad Injured List

The following is an updated practice squad list for the Commanders:

T Alex Akingbulu

CB Troy Apke

DT David Bada (international)

DE William Bradley-King

CB Corn Elder

WR Alex Erickson

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Danny Johnson

G Nolan Laufenberg (injured)

WR Kyric McGowan

WR Marken Michel

T Aaron Monteiro

RB Jaret Patterson

C Jon Toth

LB De’Jon Harris

G Wes Martin

DE Benning Potoa’e

DT Donovan Jeter

Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad.

In 2022, Jeter has appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded no statistics.