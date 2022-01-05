Washington Signing LT Charles Leno To Three-Year, $37.5M Extension 

Mike Garafolo reports the Washington Football Team is signing OT Charles Leno Jr. to a three-year, 37.5 million deal.

At $12.5 million per year, Leno ranks No. 22 in terms of the highest-paid left and right tackles in the NFL.

Leno, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021 when the Bears designated him a June 1 cut in the offseason.

From there, Washington signed Leno to a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2021 season.

in 2021, Leno has started 16 games for Washington, spending time at both left and right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.