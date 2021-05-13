Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that they’ve signed their entire 2021 draft class to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.

Our entire rookie class has signed their contracts 😁 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 14, 2021

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jamin Davis LB Signed 2 Sam Cosmi OT Signed 3 Benjamin St-Juste CB Signed 3 Dyami Brown WR Signed 4 John Bates TE Signed 5 Darrick Forrest DB Signed 6 Camaron Cheeseman LS Signed 7 William Bradley-King DE Signed 7 Shaka Toney DE Signed 7 Dax Milne WR Signed

Davis, 22, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and led the team in tackles in 2020. Washington took Davis with pick No. 19 in the draft.

Davis is expected to sign a four-year, $13,794,176 contract with Washington that includes a $7,392,128 signing bonus. Washington will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Kentucky, Davis recorded 144 tackles, two and a half sacks, one forced fumble, eight pass deflections, and five interceptions.

Cosmi, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas and was named a second-team All-American in 2020.

Washington drafted Cosmi with pick No. 51 overall in the second round.

Cosmi is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $6,625,566 with a $2,178,594 signing bonus.

During his college career at Texas, Cosmi appeared in 35 games, starting in 34 of them, 21 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle.

St-Juste, 23, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, and was a two-year starter at Minnesota and transferred from Michigan after missing the 2018 season due to injury.

St-Juste signed a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that includes a $1,069,640 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, St-Juste recorded 62 tackles and 13 pass deflections.