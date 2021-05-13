Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

Nate Bouda
-
     

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that they’ve signed their entire 2021 draft class to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Jamin Davis LB Signed
2 Sam Cosmi OT Signed
3 Benjamin St-Juste CB Signed
3 Dyami Brown WR Signed
4 John Bates TE Signed
5 Darrick Forrest DB Signed
6 Camaron Cheeseman LS Signed
7 William Bradley-King DE Signed
7 Shaka Toney DE Signed
7 Dax Milne WR Signed

Davis, 22, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and led the team in tackles in 2020. Washington took Davis with pick No. 19 in the draft.

Davis is expected to sign a four-year, $13,794,176 contract with Washington that includes a $7,392,128 signing bonus. Washington will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024. 

During his college career at Kentucky, Davis recorded 144 tackles, two and a half sacks, one forced fumble, eight pass deflections, and five interceptions.

Cosmi, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas and was named a second-team All-American in 2020.

Washington drafted Cosmi with pick No. 51 overall in the second round.

Cosmi is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $6,625,566 with a $2,178,594 signing bonus.

During his college career at Texas, Cosmi appeared in 35 games, starting in 34 of them,  21 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle.

St-Juste, 23, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, and was a two-year starter at Minnesota and transferred from Michigan after missing the 2018 season due to injury.

St-Juste signed a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that includes a $1,069,640 signing bonus. 

During his three-year college career, St-Juste recorded 62 tackles and 13 pass deflections.

 

