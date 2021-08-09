Washington Signs C Jon Toth

The Washington Football Team announced it has signed C Jon Toth to the roster.

We have signed C Jon Toth pic.twitter.com/y0Y7074kVs — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 9, 2021

Toth, 27, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent to their practice squad in December for a few weeks before being released. However, the Eagles brought him back on a futures deal for 2018.

Toth was again cut coming out of the preseason by the Eagles. After a short stint on Philadelphia’s practice squad, Toth landed with the Jets and signed a futures deal for 2019.

New York waived Toth coming out of the preseason. He spent some time with the D.C. Defenders in the XFL before signing with the Browns during training camp in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason. He had a short stint on the Lions practice squad later in the year.

Toth has yet to appear in an NFL game.