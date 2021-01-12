Washington Signs Three To Futures Deals

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DE Daniel Wise, DB DeMarkus Acy and DB Torry McTyer to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for Washington:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Acy, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the 49ers. Unfortunately, San Francisco waived him during training camp and it took until October for him to sign on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle eventually released Acy from the unit a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Missouri, Acy appeared in 38 games and recorded 77 tackles, no sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble a recovery and 20 passes defended.