Washington Signs Two Players To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced on Wednesday it has signed G Deion Calhoun and C Tyler Gauthier to the practice squad.

The Washington Football Team signed the following players to the practice squad:

G Deion Calhoun

C Tyler Gauthier — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 24, 2021

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

DL William Bradley-King OT David Steinmetz S Jeremy Reaves OL Bean Benzschawel QB Kyle Shurmur WR Marken Michel G Nolan Laufenberg LB De’Jon Harris WR Kelvin Harmon DT David Bada G Zack Bailey RB Wendell Smallwood C Jon Toth TE Temarrick Hemingway DT Gabe Wright G Deion Calhoun C Tyler Gauthier

Gauthier, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

From there, the Jaguars signed Gauthier off of the Patriots’ practice squad. However, they opted to cut him loose the following August and he had another brief stint with the Patriots. He spent the 2020 season on Miami’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for 2021.

The Dolphins waived Gauthier in June and he caught on with the Bills for a few weeks in training camp.

Gauthier has yet to appear in a game since entering the NFL.