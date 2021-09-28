Washington Tried Out Eight Players

Aaron Wilson reports the Washington Football Team worked out eight free agents on Tuesday.

That list of players includes:

TE Nate Becker DT Miles Brown DT Tyler Clark OL Tyler Gauthier TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart OL Nolan Laufenberg DE T.Y. McGill TE Matt Seybert

McGill, 28, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles last year and bounces between their practice squad and active roster.

Philadelphia released McGill earlier this month.

In 2020, McGill appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.