Washington Tried Out Four Players

The Washington Football Team brought in four free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

OL Zack Bailey DB Natrell Jamerson RB Wendell Smallwood OL Willie Wright

Jamerson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints out of Wisconsin back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Jamerson was waived again and claimed by the Packers later in the season. He was, once again, claimed off waivers, this time by the Panthers coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Jamerson was waived in 2020 and bounced on and off Carolina’s practice squad and active roster for a while. In 2021, he signed with the Saints during training camp but was cut again coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Jamerson to their practice squad a few weeks ago before recently being released.

For his career, Jamerson has appeared in 21 games and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defense.

Smallwood, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,584,578 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $720,000 last year when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Smallwood was claimed off waivers by Washington and spent the rest of the year with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2020 and spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

The Jaguars added Smallwood to their practice squad last week only to cut him loose soon after.

In 2020, Smallwood appeared in one game for the Steelers, failing to record a statistic.