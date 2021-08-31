Washington Waives OL Wes Martin

John Keim reports the Washington Football team is waiving OL Wes Martin on Tuesday.

Martin is Washington’s third cut of the day as the team trims its roster to 53.

Martin, 24, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal.

Martin spent the past two seasons on Washington’s active roster, playing in 25 games for the team.

In 2020, Martin played in all 16 games, starting five, all of which coming at left guard.