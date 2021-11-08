Washington Worked Out Four Players

The Washington Football Team brought in four free agents for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason this and he caught on with the Texans before the 49ers signed him last month.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in six games and converted 11 of 13 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) to go along with 9 of 12 extra point tries.

Miller, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles out of Penn State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million deal that included a $488,392 signing bonus.

Philadelphia waived Miller coming out of training camp in 2020 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Panthers. Carolina later waived him and he caught back on with the Eagles practice squad before being waived again.

Miller signed a futures deal with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was waived and later had a brief stint with the Falcons.

In 2019, Miller appeared in one game for the Eagles and did not record a statistic.