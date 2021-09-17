Washington Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Washington Football Team worked out six free agents on Friday, eventually signing two of them to their practice squad.

The full list of players who worked out for Washington on Friday included:

QB Jacob Dolegala WR Alexander Hollins WR Thomas Ives WR Marken Michel WR Dalton Schoen WR Damion Willis

Michel and Schoen were the two players who wound up signing with Washington’s practice squad after the workout.

Dolegala, 24, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

New England recently waived him last month and he returned to the Packers for a few weeks.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Michel, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UMass back in 2016. He later signed on with the Vikings but was cut loose at the start of the 2016 season. From there, Michel agreed to a contract with the Calgary Stampeders for the 2017 season and spent two years in the CFL.

Michel signed with the Eagles on a futures deal for the 2019 season but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the practice squad in December.

Philadelphia waived him in April and he signed on with the Panthers in August. Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad after making him among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020.

He re-signed on a futures deal for 2021 but was cut loose this coming out of the preseason.

During his time with the Stampeders, Michel caught 72 passes for 1,215 yards receiving and eight touchdowns over the course of two seasons and 24 games. He has appeared in two NFL games but has yet to record a statistic.