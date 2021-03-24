Washington WR Cam Sims Signs RFA Tender

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that WR Cam Sims has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Cam Sims has signed his tender. pic.twitter.com/Qb6KmhY79t — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 24, 2021

Washington placed the original round tender on Sims earlier this offseason.

The original-round tender will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season and give them the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team.

Sims, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the 2018 season. Washington waived Sims coming out of the preseason last year and bounced on and off the active roster.

The WFT promoted him back in September and he stayed on the active roster all of last season.

In 2020, Sims appeared in all 16 games and recorded 32 receptions for 477 yards (14.9 YPC) and one touchdown.